Local WSU Fans Fly Cougar Flag Ahead of Alamo Bowl

ALTOONA, Iowa -- The Maxwell family flies the Washington State University flag at their Altoona home proudly in a neighborhood surrounded by Hawkeye and Cyclones fans.

They are Iowa transplants and their story really begins at WSU where Judy and Carl fell in love. Then, two of their four children also followed in their footsteps.

“They both met spouses there and got married in Washington and so it’s just been a big family love,” Judy Maxwell said.

Work brought Judy and Carl to Iowa and their children are now spread out in different cities, but they make sure to stay close to the Washington State community through football.

“I wasn’t as in to football when I was a student as I am now. And it’s really cold in Paulman too so I didn’t have the ‘umph’ to last an outdoor game, but I really enjoy watching them now from the comfort of my couch,” Hannah Maxwell said.

Judy said she even had order a special channel to keep up with the football team.

“Some of our games got broadcast on regular channels, but most of them we had to watch on the Pack 12 channel and it was so fun seeing most of the games be broadcast and seemed like each week we were improving,” Judy said.

The WSU “Cougs” are seen as underdogs, not unlike the Cyclones.

“We compete against University of Washington which is much larger. It’s in the big city and we are always expected not to do as well. So having a team that’s having a really successful year it’s just been a lot of fun,” Judy said.

The Maxwells are really looking forward to watching WSU face off against ISU in the Alamo Bowl on Friday and they have an early prediction.

“I’m pretty sure we will win, but I think it will be a good competition,” Judy said.