Police Looking For Escaped Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are looking for an inmate who took off from a work release facility Thursday night.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Andrew Nielsen failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility Thursday night. He is convicted of first-degree burglary and other crimes in Webster County.

Nielsen is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact police.