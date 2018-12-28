× Special Investigation into Mason City School District Finds More than $2.2 Million in Improper Spending

MASON CITY, Iowa — A special investigation into the Mason City School District found more than $2.2 million in improper spending.

It includes $1.3 million in unapproved payments to 66 district employees. In addition to cash benefits, the employees also received vehicle and cell phone allowances that were not approved by the school board.

The investigation also found significant retirement account contributions and vacation payouts for administrators, along with $171,000 for a resignation package awarded to former Superintendent Dr. Anita Micich.

The investigation looked over spending between 2009 and 2017.