Trial Set For Waukee School District’s Former COO Eric Rose

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Waukee School District’s former chief operating officer has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges.

Eric Rose entered a written arraignment Friday morning. He faces charges for soliciting to commit a felony and misconduct in office.

Rose was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month and resigned Dec. 17.

A special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office found $130,000 in misspending at the district. Rose is also charged with “solicitation of a restricted donation by a public employee.”

Rose has admitted to using his connections within the school district to get donations for his son’s hockey team.

His trial is set to begin March 1.