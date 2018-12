Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - Iowa State fell to #13 Washington State in the Alamo Bowl 28-26 on Friday night.

The Cyclones had a chance to tie the game with 4 minutes left but the 2 point conversion following a TD came up short.

ISU finishes the season with an 8-5 record, 2nd straight 8 win season.