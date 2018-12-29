Iowa Wild Team Up With Metro Blood Bank to Boost Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Wild teamed up with a metro blood bank to help boost donations on Saturday.

LifeServe Blood Center says it is doing "okay" on donations right now, but it doesn't expect it to stay that way for long. LifeServe says donations tend to dip during the holiday season.

On Saturday, it hosted a blood drive at Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines. Organizers say the hardest part to receiving donations is getting people to donate their time.

“People don`t want to leave their house, so it’s nice when we do have the extra incentives like the T-shirts and things like that to get people to come out, but people aren`t wanting to get out and about as much so we always encourage them. People are always going to need blood. One donation can save three lives, so getting out of the chair and braving the cold weather, you can save a life doing that,” said Misty Vanderkamp of LifeServe.

LifeServe says they had 47 donors give blood Saturday. It is the most they have had in the four years that they've partnered with the Iowa Wild. With that many donors, they'll be able to save 137 lives.