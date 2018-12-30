× Family of Double Homicide Victims Launch Fundraiser for Funeral Expenses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Family members of two Des Moines residents murdered last week are asking for the public’s help in paying for their funerals.

On Friday, police arrested and charged 30 – year – old Joshua Adams for the deaths of his mother, Tracy Adams and uncle, Gaylord Jolly Jr. Investigators found the two stabbed to death in a home on city’s northeast side. Adams faces two counts of 1st degree murder. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a two – million dollar cash bond.

Family members who set up the GoFundMe page describe Jolly Jr. as someone with an unforgettable laugh and Adams as a woman with a kind and giving heart. The family hopes to raise $5,000.

Funeral arrangements are pending.