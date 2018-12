Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Fire Department crews battled a house fire at 1916 Washington Avenue in Des Moines. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A neighbor called in the fire after seeing flames coming from the window.

No one was home at the time.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to one room, but there was smoke damage to much of the house.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.