× Insiders December 30, 2018: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price Talks Iowa Caucus Preparations, Iowa’s History-Making Women in Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa — With 2019 nearly here, the year will bring 2020 Iowa caucus planning, visitors, speculation and debates. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price is on the show to discuss what to expect in the next year’s preparation for the Iowa caucuses.

In four days, Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer will no longer be representatives-elect. Instead, they will officially become congresswomen and make history when they become the first Iowa women to hold their positions in Congress. Four years ago, Joni Ernst also made history when she became Iowa's first female U.S. senator.

Four years ago this week, Joni Ernst officially became the first Iowa woman to enter the U.S. Senate. The weather added an obstacle that day and so did Vice President Joe Biden's greeting during the ceremony. Here is a look back at that day.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released statistics on homelessness in Iowa in 2018. The report shows that homelessness decreased by 0.3 percent since last year. Back in 2010, Dave Price and photojournalist Jeff Felton spent a few hours disguised at the intersection of 63rd Street and Grand Avenue to see how Iowa drivers treat someone asking for help.

Chairman Troy Price sits down to answer questions in this week's Quick Six.