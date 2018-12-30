Iowa State Patrol: Speed Played a Role in Fatal I – 80 Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- One person is dead following an accident on Interstate 80.

The crash happened near the east mix-master around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The Iowa State Patrol says 37 - year - old Travis Gonzalez of Bondurant, was driving his pickup westbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed. Troopers say near mile marker 139, Gonzales rear ended a Ford Focus.

Investigators say a 24 - year - old passenger in the Ford Focus was killed and another passenger, a 22 - year - old, was life flighted to a local hospital. The victims name have not been released at this time.

Investigators say Gonzalez could face criminal charges.