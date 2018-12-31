2018 Rewind Iowa’s Stories: People Do The Unexpected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMS, Iowa- 2018 has been full of stories. That may not be the headline, but the fun of working in TV news is there are always stories yet to find.

A couple years back former ESPN announcer, Brent Musberger was asked at an Ames Chamber event, what was his favorite game he ever covered. He thought for a moment and said his answer might not be what you expect “The next one,” said Musberger.

That is kind of like what I get to do. Find stories. That’s the thrill, and the struggle in one motion to find a story we have not done before, one that is really news to me, and others.

That’s where we pick up 2018.

In June I got a text message from a friend of mine Sarvinder Naberhaus. She said she had a story for me, so I contacted her and when she shared her story, I was blown away with the tale.

It was true.

The next day I interviewed her about how she had flown with a barnstorming group in an antique bi-wing plane. As she was taking pictures from the open cockpit plane, her phone was blown out of her hands.

She got on find my iPhone, at first, no trace, then later the program gave a location off east Lincolnway in Ames. She borrowed a friend's phone and went to the location on the map. She dialed her number and heard the phone ringing!

She found it, without a scratch and working fine, laying in some tall grass.

At the Iowa State Fair something which had never been done.

Gary Hefling and his team from Spencer were working on an old John Deere 1941 M. They had been working to tear the tractor apart and put it back together. The tractor was in 283 pieces when they started. Back together they fired the engine up.

The crew got it back together in 27 minutes 35.48 seconds beat the old record.

In Decorah Jim Dotzenroad and his daughter Danielle welcome people to their farm north of town. Jim remodeled an old silo and turned it into a cabin. That went so well, the two bought a caboose, and renovated that into an Air BnB over night accommodation.

In Dakaota City Merlin Fort has been lighting up the night with 150,000 Christmas lights for years. Now in his 34th season, this will be the last. Fort will turn 90 next March, and said spending weeks putting up the lights, is too much.

In Red Oak Ernie Smith celebrated his 101st birthday by going flying. He was not taking a joy ride, he flew the plane. When he was 99 years old, Smith was named the Guinness Book of World Records Oldest Pilot in the World.

Last year he suffered a minor stroke, which meant he could no longer pass the physical needed to okay him to fly solo. On his birthday he took friend and instructor pilot Norm Yeager airborn, but Ernie did the flying.