AAA Offering Free Rides Through January 2 to Reduce Drunk Driving

IOWA -- If you need a safe ride home tonight, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has a free program for Iowans.

As in previous years, AAA is taking action with its 'Tow to Go' program. The program is meant to help cut down on drunk driving.

The service will not only make sure you get home safely but also your car. The ride is free, as long as it's within a 10 mile radius. If you need to go any further you will have to pay standard towing fees. The program runs through January 2.

If you are needing this service tonight just call (855) 286-9246.