Fun Last Minute Appetizers The Whole Family Can Help Create

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee Market has last minute appetizers the whole family can help create this New Years Eve.

Hy-Vee Market Dietitian Ashley Danielson said these recipes are easy to make.

All you need:

1 package Kodiak Cakes Protein-Packed Brownie Mix

2 eggs

½ cup avocado, mashed (replaces ½ cup butter)

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tbsp. water

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Mash avocado with fork or pulse in food processor until smooth. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and hand stir until blended. Pour into a 9” by 9” greased baking pan. Bake for 22-24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out slightly moist. Cut into squares or a fun shape for your guests.

All you need:

1 garlic bulb, unpeeled

1 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

1 – 15 oz. can Hy-Vee no-salt-added garbanzo beans

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. tahini paste

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

All you do:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut off top of ½-inch of garlic bulb; remove loose outer layers. Place bulb, cut end up on double thickness of foil. Drizzle with oil. Bring foil up around bulk to loosely enclose. Roasted 25 minutes or until garlic is softened; cool. Squeeze bulb to pop out cloves. Drain beans, reserving 2 tablespoons liquid. Combine garlic pulp, beans and reserved liquid, lemon juice, tahini and salt in a food processor or blender. Cover and process until smooth, scraping sides as needed. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. When ready to serve, spoon into a small serving dish and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired.

Tips:

Add vegetables like broccoli, cauliflowers, peppers, carrots and tomatoes to the board for a variety of colors and nutrients.

Add whole grain pita chips or gluten-free crackers for an added crunch!

All you need:

6 (8-inch or longer) skewers

6 oz. Monterey cheese, cut into 18 cubes

½ c. strawberry halves

½ c. ¾-inch-cubed cantaloupe

½ c. ¾-inch-cubed pineapple

1 kiwifruit, peeled and cut into 6 pieces

¼ c blueberries

6 purple grapes

All you do:

To make a rainbow for each “kabob”, thread onto a skewer a piece of cheese, a strawberry half, a cantaloupe cube, a pineapple cube, another piece of cheese, a piece of kiwi, 2 blueberries, a grape and another piece of cheese. Repeat pattern with remaining skewers.

4. Loaded Sweet Potato Toasts (serves two)

All you need:

1 small sweet potato, scrubbed

Desired toppings (see below)

All you do:

Cut sweet potato lengthwise into ¼-inch slices with sharp knife or mandolin slicer. Toast sweet potato slices in a traditional toaster on high setting until light brown. Top with desired toppings.

Topping ideas: