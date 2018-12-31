Urbandale Man Starts New Year With New Ability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- While some embrace the "new year, new me" motto, an Urbandale man is embracing a new ability.

According to the National Eye Institute, one in 12 men have some form of a color deficiency. Nicholas Noah is less sensitive to red light, so before getting his new glasses, he couldn’t tell the difference between blue and purple or red and pink.

“One of the most amazing things I’ve seen so far is a sunset. I never really knew that a sunset had multiple colors. Now being able to see all these colors is a truly amazing experience," Noah said.

Noah's glasses use an optical filter that allows colorblind people to perceive color.

The glasses cost $350.00, and Noah says it is one of the best Christmas presents he has ever received.

“You can’t put a price tag on the experience that I have gone through, so yes they are expensive, but truly seeing bright, vivid colors is just a wonderful experience," Noah said.