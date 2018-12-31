Victims Names Released in Fatal I – 80 Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A 24 - year - old man who died over the weekend along Interstate 80 has been identified.

The Iowa State Patrol reports, Joshua Lamont Cox from Prairie City was the passenger in a car that was hit near the east mixmaster Saturday night. Officials named, Travis Gonzales as the driver who struck the car. Investigators say Gonzales was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit the car which was driven by 22 - year - old Austin Gainuss. According to the accident report, the car Gainuss and Cox were riding in, slammed into a tree. Gainuss remains hospitalized as of Monday morning. Gonzales was not hurt in the wreck. Troopers say he could face criminal charges but none have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.