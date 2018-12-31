With Little Snow This Winter, Sleepy Hollow Sports Park Has Busiest Day of Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ten days into winter, the most snow we've seen is flurries, unless you know where to look. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park had its busiest day of the year on Sunday, with about 600 people coming through the doors. Many visitors tell us they were craving snow and a chance to get out of the house with their kids during winter break.

"Well actually, this is the first year we've been out here on New Year's. For us, it really is more just about getting outside, breathing in some fresh air, and at this point experiencing snow since we've been lacking that a little bit thus far,” said Bryan Burkhardt, a Sleepy Hollow visitor.

"Well, we just wanted to do something before the year ended together and just thought it would be fun to go sledding, and since there's not really any snow anywhere else, it seemed like a good place,” said Francesca Elia.