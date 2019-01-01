After Nearly 22 Hours of Labor, Des Moines Couple Welcome Metro’s First Baby of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman is already off to a good start in 2019.

Just three hours into the new year, a Des Moines couple welcomed little Alonzo Saint. The healthy baby boy is the metro's first baby of the new year. Baby Alonzo is doing great, and as you would expect, his mom is dealing with a little exhaustion.

“I went into labor at like 6:00 in the morning the day before, and then I had him the next day on New Year's at like 3:30 in the morning,” said Angelica Jimenez.

Nearly 22 hours of labor, and she was still willing to sit down for an interview!