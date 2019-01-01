Court Sides with USDA Lawsuit Rule Withdrawal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals have sided with the USDA on a packer rule withdrawal known as the Farm Fair Practice rules, which would have made it easier for farmers and ranchers to sue meatpackers on claims of unfair treatment. The rule was a part of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

The judges ruled the USDA was not arbitrary and capricious, denying a petition by the Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) to review the decision.

The OCM says the USDA violated the 2008 farm bill to publish regulation outlining contracting practices buy June of 2010 and filed a lawsuit after when the Trump Administration withdrew the rule.

The rule was designed mainly for the poultry industry but the National Pork Producers Council says it would have also affected pork, causing a $420 million annual burden on the industry.