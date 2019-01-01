× Driver’s License or Other Form of ID Now Required to Vote in Iowa

IOWA — Starting this year, Iowans will be required to show a driver’s license or another form of ID at the polls before they vote.

As part of the state’s voter ID law, all registered voters will have to show some type of identification at polling places.

There was a soft roll out of this law last year. This year, voters will have to show an ID.

If you don’t have one, you will be given a provisional ballot and be given a week to produce an ID.