Hawkeye Faifthful Pack Iowa Bars for Outback Bowl Victory

CLIVE, Iowa -- “I would take 70 degrees over 10 degrees,” Andrew Behr said.

While it may not be a beach in Tampa, Florida, Hawkeye fans settled for the next best thing, a prime spot for Outback Bowl viewing.

“If it’s an early one, we come for breakfast and a bloody mary. It is perfect,” Kathy Jones said. Well, almost perfect.

“Only we like to be further down but we got here just a little late this morning,” Jones added. But maybe switching it up was good for Iowa's sixth Outback Bowl appearance, as they finally got a win over a SEC team.

“We’re always the coconut shrimp too, so that`s like our secondary mascot,” Behr said.

“It’s going to be close, I mean, we're not favored. We can ask for a win and pray for a win,” Jones said.

“I always feel great about it. I just want them to really show what they are capable of,” Kathy Munn said. But sometimes sticking with tradition is best.

“A friend of mine gave me this, a darn it doll, because she knew how much I like to watch the Hawkeye games,” Munn said. “I just like to shake it when we are doing good.”

There wasn't much shaking early on, but quickly the Hawks gave fans all the way back in Iowa something to cheer for.

“I feel like if we can make a couple big plays today that's going to be the game changer,” Behr said.