Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA - The Iowa Hawkeyes upset 18th ranked Mississippi State to win the Outback Bowl 27-22.

Iowa led 17-6 at the half, but MSU scored 13 quick 3rd quarter points off to Iowa turnovers to retake the lead 19-17.

A Nick Easley TD gave Iowa a 24-19 lead after 3 quarters.

MSU pulled within 2, but the Iowa defense held thanks to a huge interception from Jake Gervase.

Iowa finishes 9-4 and will likely finish with a spot in the final Top 25 rankings.