Iowa is the Fourth Heaviest State in America, Obesity Report Reveals

IOWA — A new report reveals Iowa is the fourth heaviest state in America.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the obesity rate in Iowa climbed from 32 percent in 2016 to over 36 percent in 2017. That is the steepest increase in more than a decade.

The report shows obesity is a problem in almost every Iowa town and across every socioeconomic sector. Obesity costs $149 billion a year in health care spending.

The Iowa Department of Public Health told Radio Iowa that they are working on a system to increase nutrition and physical activity in kids and adults.