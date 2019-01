× Pottawattamie County Woman Dies in Crash on I-80

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A crash along Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs Monday night claimed the life of a Pottawattamie County woman.

The driver, 46-year-old Melanie Thompson, was traveling westbound on I-80 with 9-year-old passenger, Brianna Milledge. Authorities say Thompson went off the road and rolled down an embankment. Both were taken to a local hospital where Thompson was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.