Senator Elizabeth Warren to Make First Iowa Trip This Weekend

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit Iowa this weekend, making her first trip to the state that begins the Democratic presidential nominating process, days after taking a major step toward a 2020 run.

Warren will hold events in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines, a source familiar with her plans said. The details of those events are not yet available.

Warren launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid on New Year’s Eve, which allows her to begin raising money for the campaign and makes her the first big-name candidate to jump into the race. Outgoing Maryland Rep. John Delaney has launched his campaign and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro also has an exploratory committee.

“Corruption is poisoning our democracy,” Warren said in a video launching her campaign on Monday as images of Republican leaders flashed across the screen. “Politicians look the other way while big insurance companies deny patients life-saving coverage, while big banks rip off consumers and while big oil companies destroy this planet.”

Polls show Warren is among the best-known candidates in what’s expected to be a large Democratic field.

A CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll among likely 2020 Democratic caucusgoers last month found that Warren starts the long road to the February 3, 2020, caucuses in fourth place among possible candidates, with 8% support. She trails former Vice President Joe Biden’s 32%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 19% and outgoing Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 11%.

That poll found that 64% of likely Democratic caucusgoers view Warren favorably, while 20% who see her unfavorably.