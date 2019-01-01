× Two People Injured During Overnight Shooting in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Cedar Falls police are still looking for the person who opened fire into a crowd early Tuesday morning injuring two people.

According to the Des Moines Register, the gunman fired multiple shots into a crowd of people gathered on “the hill” around 1:45 a.m. The hill is a strip of bars located just blocks away from the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The conditions of those hit is not known, but authorities say their injuries are not life-threatening.

An officer responding to the shooting chased the gunman on foot but then lost him.