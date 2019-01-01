× Webster County Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting That Left One Person Dead

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in Webster County are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance outside of Fort Dodge, just after 10 p.m. Monday night. An officer attempted to stop a car, and that’s when it took off.

Police say when they heard gun shots coming from inside the car they shot back at it. The suspect’s car then drove into a field and stopped near the intersection of Highway 175 and Oak Avenue. Police say the suspect was found dead inside the car.

The name of that suspect hasn’t been released.