× $25,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing Eastern Iowa Man

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The family of an eastern Iowa man who went missing earlier this month is offering a $25,000 reward for information that helps locate him.

Chris Bagley, of Walker, was last seen on December 14th when the 31-year-old left his home, telling his wife he would be back in a little while.

Bagley left with a person his wife did not know, leaving behind his truck and his wallet.

In the two weeks since, Bagley has not contacted his family.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they have multiple investigators on the case.