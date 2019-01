Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSVILLE - Drake finished the non-conference part of its season 11-2, tops in the MVC.

Wednesday they lost their MVC opener at Evansville 82-77 in 2OT. Nick McGlynn led the way with 16 points.

Drake may have lost more than a game. Point Guard Nick Norton injured his knee late in the 1st half in a non-contact drive to the hoop. No word yet on how badly the knee is injured.

Drake is now 11-3, back home Saturday against Loyola.