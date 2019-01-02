× Iowa Lawmakers Have Packed List of Priorities for New Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa state legislature convenes in just under two weeks and it has a hefty list of issues to tackle this year.

Lawmakers say they hope to find common ground on several key issues including a balanced state budget and cutting taxes.

They also want to make progress on workforce training.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa program has a goal of 70-percent of Iowa’s workers having training or education beyond high school six years from now. Currently, 58-percent do.

Another issue legislators want to address is continuing to improve and expand mental health service access.

Last year, Gov. Reynolds signed House File 2456, which will add six regional access centers for people who need mental health care but not hospitalization.