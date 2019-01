Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER - The Cowboys didn't make it easy but ISU won its first Big 12 game of the year 69-63 over Oklahoma State. Lindell Wigginton led the way with 17 points. Marial Shayok scored 16.

Iowa State improves to 11-2 overall, 1-0 in conference.

Up next, Kansas at home on Saturday.