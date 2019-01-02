× Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire at MidAmerican Service Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County deputies and multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a vacant MidAmerican Service Center on Wednesday night.

The commercial fire was called in around 6:40 p.m. by a truck driver passing by the Service Center located at 4845 NE 22nd Street.

The truck driver told 911 operators that the roof was on fire.

Ankeny, Saylor, Delaware, and Bondurant fire departments responded and put out the fire.

Deputies near the scene told Channel 13 they shut down several streets in the area to be cautious.

Officials said there was no one at the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

According to MidAmerican Energy officials, employees were not in the building because it is currently being renovated and those employees were moved to the Altoona office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.