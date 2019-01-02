× Second Death Confirmed in Weekend I-80 Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A second man has died as a result of a high-speed crash on Interstate 80 over the weekend.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Gainuss passed away Tuesday. The passenger in his vehicle, 24-year-old Joshua Cox, was pronounced dead on the scene following Saturday’s crash.

The Iowa State Patrol say 37-year-old Travis Gonzales, of Bondurant, was speeding on I-80 near the east mixmaster Saturday night and rear-ended the vehicle the two were in.

Gonzales was not hurt. No charges have been filed in the case yet as investigators wait for results of toxicology tests.

According to online court records, Gonzales has 14 traffic citations dating back 20 years.