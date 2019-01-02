× Victim of Officer Involved Shooting in Webster County Identified

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are releasing the name of a man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers on Monday in Webster County.

45-year-old Matthew Hurley of Wall Lake was found dead in his vehicle on Monday after exchanging gunfire with authorities during a police pursuit.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to investigate a disturbance that “was domestic in nature” around 10:00pm on Monday, December 31st. When they arrived on scene they tried to stop a suspect vehicle. Officers say the vehicle drove around them and someone in the vehicle fired a gun at officers. Officers returned fire. The vehicle then crashed into a nearby field and came to a stop.

Hurley was found dead inside his car. His cause of death has not been released pending further investigation.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Aaron Schmidt and Calhoun County Sheriff Deputy Chase Goodman are the two officers who fired at Hurley.