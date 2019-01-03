× 18 People Face Charges After Thanksgiving Brawl at Indianola Skate Park

INDIANOLA, Iowa — More than five weeks after a brutal fight at an Indianola skate park, 18 people are facing charges.

The fight happened over Thanksgiving weekend and now those throwing punches and watching the brawl unfold are facing criminal consequences.

Sgt. Justin Keller with the Indianola Police Department was one of the first officers to arrive on scene. He said the brawl started with threats made on SnapChat.

A dozen juvenile onlookers are charged with criminal mischief or unlawful assembly. The two boys fighting face separate charges of disorderly conduct.

Jessica Barbour is a parent of one of the kids in the fight. Police say she knowingly gave her son a ride to the brawl and did nothing to break it up.

“One of the parents was actually at the fight and she was charged with child endangerment as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” Sergeant Keller said. “If you hear that your kid may be involved in a fight contact us so that we can try to stop it before something starts.”

Police say two of the boys were taken to the hospital but have since been released.

Barbour is scheduled to be back in court next week.