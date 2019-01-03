× Arkansas Fugitive Wanted on Rape Charges Arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A man wanted on several sex abuse charges out of Arkansas was arrested in Iowa this week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says William Lee Alvis II was arrested in Truro Tuesday.

Alvis was wanted for six felony sex charges. He’s facing three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexually grooming a child.

Alvis is being held in the Madison County Jail while awaiting extradition to Arkansas.