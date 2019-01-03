Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer Are Ready to Work After Making History on the Way to Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- It was one more day of making history on Thursday for the first two women elected to represent Iowa in the US House.

Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer both officially earned the title of US Representative by taking the oath of office alongside more than 400 fellow lawmakers at the US Capitol on Thursday morning.

The new congresswomen are part of a historic 116th Congress that will include more than 100 women in the US House for the first time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Political Director Dave Price is in Washington, DC following Axne and Finkenauer as history unfolds around them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video