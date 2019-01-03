× Iowa Women Making History in U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON D.C. — There will be two new faces working for Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives starting Thursday.

Two Iowa women are making history. Cindy Axne of the 3rd Congressional District and Abby Finkenauer of the 1st Congressional District will become the first Iowa women to be sworn into the U.S. House.

Axne, who represents Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, and Finkenauer, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, are part of a record number of women who will serve in the 116th Congress. One-hundred and 16 women were elected during the midterms and adding that to those already serving terms comes to a record of 126 women in Congress.

The swearing in ceremony takes place at 11:00 a.m. Central time.