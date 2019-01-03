Metro Projects to Look Forward to in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – People will see lots of growth when it comes to new construction in Des Moines during 2019.

By the end of 2019 the Locust bridge in downtown Des Moines will be reopened to the public. The bridge is one of the four bridges in the city’s “Bridges to Opportunities” project. Once complete, it will look almost identical to the Grand Avenue bridge.

In the East Village a brand new retail and office space is estimated to be open to the public in the spring of 2019. The three-story building will be located at 111 East Grand Avenue.

Greater Des Moines Partnership CEO Jay Byers said, “There is the economic development projects, there is the quality of life projects, infrastructure projects, it’s the large businesses, small businesses we are really firing on all cylinders now.”

In West Des Moines people will find progress made on the new indoor sports complex.

The MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex is being built along Grand Avenue near the DMACC West Campus. Once complete, people will be able to enjoy two ice hockey rinks, multiple indoor basketball courts, indoor soccer fields, and outdoor soccer fields.

The indoor sports complex hopes to finish construction by the summer of 2020.

Byers said the long anticipated Lauridsen Skatepark will be complete by the fall of 2019.

“A very exciting project. It will be one of the largest skate parks in the country. We will be able to attract exciting events and really building on what we can do to make a great adventure park in downtown Des Moines,” Byers said.

There is a proposal to install an adventure park by the riverfront and convert the Des Moines river into white water rafting and kayaking.

In Waukee, people will soon be able to enjoy the Palms Theater and IMAX that is set to open later in 2019. It is located at 200 Northeast Westgate Drive, Waukee.