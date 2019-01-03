× Plea Hearing Set for Two Men Charged With Murdering Mike Wasike

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men charged with taking part in an attack that lead to a man’s death will be in court next week seeking plea deals.

Terrance Cheeks and LeShaun Murray are charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Mike Wasike. Wasike was driving home in February 2013 when three men attacked him and stole his car. Wasike would die from the injuries suffered in the attack in January 2018. Cheeks and Murray were already serving sentences for attacking Wasike when he died.

According to an online court document, lawyers for Cheeks are seeking a plea deal that would see him plead guilty to Second Degree Murder. Cheeks and Murray are expected in court on January 11th in Des Moines.

A third suspect, Kenneth Barry, is serving a 20 year sentence after being convicted of Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was not charged with murder.