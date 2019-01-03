Police Seek Help Identifying Couple Accused of Assaulting Uber Driver

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are seeking a couple they say assaulted an Uber driver.

The department posted a photo of the couple to its Facebook page Thursday, asking the public for help to identify them.

Police say the pair assaulted an Uber driver after they were picked up in the West Glen area and then taken to a local hotel. The assault happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

According to police someone else ordered the Uber the couple used and they were not registered at the hotel where they were dropped off.

If you have any information on the identity of the couple, you’re asked to contact West Des Moines Police at 515-244-0726 and reference the tip number, TP-018.