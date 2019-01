Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa finished the non-conference schedule undefeated against non-Big Ten teams for the first time in 30 years. But in-conference, the Hawkeyes were already 0-2 when arriving at Purdue.

Iowa stayed in the game early, but by halftime, it felt over with Purdue up 17.

Purdue wins, 86-70. Hawks fall to 0-3 in Big Ten play. Tyler Cook had 24 points to lead Iowa.

Hawkeyes host Nebraska Sunday.

Video courtesy of the Big Ten Network.