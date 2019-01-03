× Sen. Charles Grassley is Now Third in Line to the Presidency

WASHINGTON, DC — Senator Charles Grassley ascended to a new position of power in Washington DC on Thursday.

Grassley was elected president pro tempore of the US Senate by his colleagues. The position is usually reserved for the longest serving member of the majority party. With the retirement of Orrin Hatch, Grassley assumes that mantle. He will serve as President of the US Senate when Vice President Mike Pence is not at the Capitol.

“This is an honor for me and the state of Iowa. Iowans have trusted me to represent them in the Senate for 38 years,” Grassley said in a statement on Thursday, “This constitutional office is another opportunity to deliver results for the people of Iowa and to defend the institution of the greatest deliberative body on Earth, the United States Senate. I may only be three heartbeats away from the Oval Office, but my heart is and always will be in Iowa and here in the U.S. Senate.”

Grassley is preceded in the presidential line of succession by only Vice President Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.