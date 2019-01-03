Southwest Iowa Church Closes Doors, But Leaves Legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRISWOLD, Iowa- December 30th was the last service ever for the Noble Center United Methodist Church. Due to declining membership, the church voted to close.

“It was a situation where we no longer had any youth we were mostly retired people,” said Steve Baier, who grew up in the church. “Maybe keeping the church doors open wasn’t the best use of resources.”

Also pastors were becoming harder to find. Noble Center had been sharing with another United Methodist Church. When the church closed, it had already sold it’s parsonage, or pastors house next door. That sale left $65,000 in the church bank account.

The Church voted to gift that money to the town of Griswold, as seed money to help start a daycare center for the community. Griswold Communications agreed to match that gift, and several community members are offering to help get the child care center going.

“We hope that our legacy will be providing a mission and a service to the young people in the community,” said Barb Baier.

The only stipulation is that the project make progress within the next year, and that Noble United Methodist Church be recognized for it’s seed money contribution.