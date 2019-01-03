× Steve King Takes Oath of Office with a Piece of Family and American History

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Steve King kept a tradition alive as he took the oath of office for the eighth time at the US Capitol on Thursday.

King brought his own Bible with an incredible backstory to the ceremony with him.

“I, Steve King, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States…” Eight times I have sworn the oath on the Bible my 5 times great uncle carried on him for 3 years of the Civil War. Thank you Iowans!”