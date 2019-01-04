× Altoona Burger King Damaged in Early Morning Fire

ALTOONA, Iowa – Firefighters were called out early Friday morning to extinguish a blaze at the Burger King in Altoona.

Crews were called to the restaurant at 3300 Adventureland Drive at 3:26 a.m. No one was inside when the fire started.

As of 6:00 a.m., officials say the fire was mostly out and crews were just monitoring hot spots.

Fire departments from Ankeny, Bondurant, and Pleasant Hill were called to help out Altoona firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.