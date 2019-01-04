× Ames Police Investigating Bank Robbery Friday Evening

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday at US Bank at 2546 Lincoln Way.

Just before 5 p.m., a male entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the suspect left westbound on Lincoln Way from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one at the bank was injured.

Police say the man is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a black scarf covering his face, black glasses and a dark coat.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133, or the anonymous tip line, 239-5533.