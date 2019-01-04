× Drake’s Norton Out For Season With ACL Injury

DES MOINES, Iowa — A key player for the Drake Bulldogs is out for the rest of the season.

Senior Nick Norton injured his knee while driving to the basket during Wednesday’s night game at Evansville. Team physicians say Norton tore the ACL in his left knee. That will force the guard to miss the remainder of the season.

Norton is Drake’s second leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game, along with 6 assists a game. He will have surgery to repair the ligament.