First Flu-Related Death Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa has seen its first flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced a middle-aged eastern Iowa man passed away from complications of the flu. The man had underlying health conditions and was between the ages of 41 and 60.

Officials say flu activity has increased over the last three weeks in Iowa and is being reported in every region of the state.

“This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions.”

According to the CDC, everyone older than six months should get a flu vaccine.