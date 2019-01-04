Gov. Reynolds Holds First Teachers Cabinet to Discuss Education Policy With Iowa Teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds sat down with teachers from across the state Friday to hear what they think about education policy in Iowa.

It was the first meeting of the Teachers Cabinet. The Teachers Cabinet is a group created by the governor to give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy decisions.

Among the first topics of discussion was expanding stem programming and Future Ready Iowa initiatives in schools. That includes expanding computer science and work-based learning. Teachers also talked about how funding is not just about classroom supplies.

“What I heard today is that teachers can't imagine the work they do without teacher leadership. That's something that's really important to teachers. That funding is really important to teachers across the state,” said Shelly Vroegh, 2017 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

Vroegh also says adequate funding also helps retain top teachers and mental health training for teachers.