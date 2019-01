Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Grand View men's wrestling program has won seven straight national titles. Coming soon: women's wrestling.

Grand View Athletic Director Troy Plummer announced on Thursday they would be adding women's wrestling to Viking athletics.

Plummer says the program will start in the fall of 2019 or 2020. It all depends on how fast they think they can get a coach and squad together to compete.